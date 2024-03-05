Caseys Dugout
Pizza
10" Pizza
- 10" The Hitman
Sausage, mushroom, and extra cheese... just how Donnie Baseball likes it!$15.00
- 10" The "Graham" Slam
Loaded! Sausage, pepperoni, beef, ham,bacon, onion, green pepper, black olives, mushroom, and pepperoncinis$17.00
- 10" Harper's Hot Honey Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple, brown sugar, red sauce, and a drizzle of hot honey!$15.00
- 10" The Tater Swift
Potato, bacon, garlic butter sauce, cheddar cheese, topped with chives and a side sour cream.$15.00
- 10" Utopian
Chicken, fresh sliced mushrooms, truffle, bacon, and mozzarella cheese.$15.00
- 10" Mary's Little Lamb
Gyro meat, feta, mozzarella, red onion, tomato, with a side of tzatziki sauce$15.00
- 10" Barbeque Boy
Pulled pork, red onion, cheddar cheese, bbq sauce, served with a pickle spear.$15.00
- 10" Field of Greens
Spinach, feta, diced tomatoes, olive oil drizzle.$15.00
- 10" The Meat Head
Pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham, bacon,$17.00
- 10" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grilled chicken,bacon, ranch, mozzarella cheese$15.00
- 10" The Herbavor
Green peppers, onion, tomato, black olive, mushroom$15.00
- 10" Cheese
Order it as is or add toppings to build your own pie!$10.00
16" Pizza
- 16" Cheese
Order it as is or add toppings to build your own pie!$15.00
- 16" The Hitman
Sausage, mushroom, and extra cheese... just how Donnie Baseball likes it!$23.00
- 16" The "Graham" Slam
Loaded! Sausage, pepperoni, beef, ham,bacon, onion, green pepper, black olives, mushroom, and pepperoncinis$26.00
- 16" Harper's Hot Honey Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple, brown sugar, red sauce, and a drizzle of hot honey!$23.00
- 16" The Tater Swift
Potato, bacon, garlic butter sauce, cheddar cheese, topped with chives and a side sour cream.$23.00
- 16" Mary's Little Lamb
Gyro meat, feta, mozzarella, red onion, tomato, with a side of tzatziki sauce$23.00
- 16" Utopian
Chicken, fresh sliced mushroom, truffle, bacon, and mozzarella cheese.$24.00
- 16" Barbeque Boy
Pulled pork, red onion, cheddar cheese, bbq sauce, served with a pickle spear.$23.00
- 16" Field of Greens
Veggies$23.00
- 16" The Meat Head
Pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham, bacon,$26.00
- 16" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grilled chicken,bacon, ranch, mozzarella cheese$24.00
7" Pizza
Food
Appetizers
- Cheese Bread
Fresh local bread topped with garlic butter and bubbly mozzarella. Served with pizza sauce.$7.00
- Jalapeno Cheese Bread
Fresh local bread topped with garlic butter, mozzarella, and jalapenos. Served with your choice of cheese sauce, marinara, or garlic butter.$7.00
- "Field of Greens" Cheese bread
Our gooey cheese bread topped with spinach, feta, diced tomatoes, diced red onion. Served with your choice of dipping sauce$8.00
- Breadsticks
Order of 5 breadsticks with choice of cheese sauce, marinara, or garlic butter$6.00
Sandwich
- Hot Ham and Cheese
Local shaved ham and mozzarella$14.00
- Stromboli
Stromboli meat, pepperoni, diced onion, green peppers, red sauce, mozzarella cheese$14.00
- Veggie Strom
Green pepper, onion, mushroom, marinara, and mozzarella cheese$10.00
- Casey's Texas Strom
Cumbled sausage, bbq sauce, onion, cheese, with a BBQ Grippos Dusting.$14.00
Salad
- Italian Salad
Lettuce, tomato, black olive, peppercinins, parmesan, pepperonis, and Italian dressing$10.00
- The Fancy Nancy
Blueberries, strawberries, red onion, walnuts, feta cheese, on a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with a vinegrette.$10.00
- House Salad
Cheddar cheese, tomato, bacon, red onion, choice of dressing$8.00
- Side Salad$4.50
Drinks
Soft Drinks
- Ski
20oz bottles$2.50
- Coke
20oz bottles$2.00
- Diet Coke
20oz bottles$2.00
- Sprite
20oz bottles$2.00
- SMALL WATER$0.75
- Barqs Rootbeer
20oz bottles$2.00
- Mr. Pibb
20oz bottles$2.00
- Minute Made
20oz bottles$2.00
- Unsweet Tea
20oz bottles$2.00
- Sweet Tea
20oz bottles$2.00
- Dasani Water
20oz bottles$2.00
- Red Bug Juice$1.75
- Blue Bug Juice$1.75
- Powerade$2.00
Red Bug Juice
TUESDAY SPECIAL
- 16" Tasty Taco
Taco seasoned ground beef, taco sauce, cheese, jalepenos, topped with lettuce, tomato, and a side of sour cream. Only available on Taco Tuesday!$24.00
- 10" Tasty Taco
Taco seasoned ground beef, taco sauce, cheese, jalepenos, topped with lettuce, tomato, and a side of sour cream. Only available on Taco Tuesday!$16.00