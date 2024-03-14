Caseys Dugout
Pizza
10" Pizza
- 10" The Hitman$15.00
Sausage, mushroom, and extra cheese... just how Donnie Baseball likes it!
- 10" The "Graham" Slam$18.00
Loaded! Sausage, pepperoni, beef, ham,bacon, onion, green pepper, black olives, mushroom, and pepperoncinis
- 10" Harper's Hot Honey Hawaiian$15.00
Ham, pineapple, brown sugar, red sauce, and a drizzle of hot honey!
- 10" The Tater Swift$15.00
Potato, bacon, garlic butter sauce, cheddar cheese, topped with chives and a side sour cream.
- 10" The Utopian$16.00
Chicken, fresh sliced mushrooms, truffle, bacon, and mozzarella cheese.
- 10" Mary's Little Lamb$16.00
Gyro meat, feta, mozzarella, red onion, tomato, with a side of tzatziki sauce
- 10" BBQ Chicken$15.00
Pulled pork, red onion, cheddar cheese, bbq sauce, served with a pickle spear.
- 10" Field of Greens$15.00
Spinach, feta, diced tomatoes, olive oil drizzle.
- 10" The Meat Head$17.00
Pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham, bacon,
- 10" Chicken Bacon Ranch$15.00
Grilled chicken,bacon, ranch, mozzarella cheese
- 10" Cheese Louise$10.00
Order it as is or add toppings to build your own pie!
- 10" Angry Bird$15.00
Buffalo chicken, red onion, blue cheese crumble, and ranch drizzle
16" Pizza
- 16" Cheese$15.00
Order it as is or add toppings to build your own pie!
- 16" The Hitman$23.00
Sausage, mushroom, and extra cheese... just how Donnie Baseball likes it!
- 16" The "Graham" Slam$27.00
Loaded! Sausage, pepperoni, beef, ham,bacon, onion, green pepper, black olives, mushroom, and pepperoncinis
- 16" Harper's Hot Honey Hawaiian$23.00
Ham, pineapple, brown sugar, red sauce, and a drizzle of hot honey!
- 16" The Tater Swift$23.00
Potato, bacon, garlic butter sauce, cheddar cheese, topped with chives and a side sour cream.
- 16" Mary's Little Lamb$24.00
Gyro meat, feta, mozzarella, red onion, tomato, with a side of tzatziki sauce
- 16" Utopian$26.00
Chicken, fresh sliced mushroom, truffle, bacon, and mozzarella cheese.
- 16" BBQ Chicken$23.00
BBQ Chicken, green pepper, onion, served with a pickle spear.
- 16" Field of Greens$23.00
Veggies
- 16" The Meat Head$26.00
Pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham, bacon,
- 16" Chicken Bacon Ranch$23.00
Grilled chicken,bacon, ranch, mozzarella cheese
- 16" Angry Bird$24.00
Food
Appetizers
- Cheese Bread$7.00
Fresh local bread topped with garlic butter and bubbly mozzarella. Served with pizza sauce.
- Jalapeno Cheese Bread$7.00
Fresh local bread topped with garlic butter, mozzarella, and jalapenos. Served with your choice of cheese sauce, marinara, or garlic butter.
- "Field of Greens" Cheese bread$8.00
Our gooey cheese bread topped with spinach, feta, diced tomatoes, diced red onion. Served with your choice of dipping sauce
- Breadsticks$6.00
Order of 5 breadsticks with choice of cheese sauce, marinara, or garlic butter
Sandwich
- Hot Ham and Cheese$14.00
Local shaved ham and mozzarella
- Stromboli$14.00
Stromboli meat, pepperoni, diced onion, green peppers, red sauce, mozzarella cheese
- Veggie Strom$10.00
Green pepper, onion, mushroom, marinara, and mozzarella cheese
- Evansville BBQ Strom$14.00
Cumbled sausage, bbq sauce, onion, cheese, with a BBQ Grippos Dusting.
- CBR$14.00
- 1/2 Hot Ham$9.00
- 1/2 Strom$9.00
- 1/2 BBQ Strom$9.00
- 1/2 Veggie Strom$7.00
- 1/2 CBR$9.00
Drinks
Soft Drinks
- Ski$1.50
20oz bottles
- Coke$2.00
20oz bottles
- Diet Coke$2.00
20oz bottles
- Sprite$2.00
20oz bottles
- SMALL WATER$0.75
- Barqs Rootbeer$2.00
20oz bottles
- Mr. Pibb$2.00
20oz bottles
- Minute Made$2.00
20oz bottles
- Unsweet Tea$2.00
20oz bottles
- Sweet Tea$2.00
20oz bottles
- Dasani Water$2.00
20oz bottles
- Red Bug Juice$1.75
- Blue Bug Juice$1.75
- Powerade$2.00
- Fresca- Can$1.50